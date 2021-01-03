(Vernon) David Lawyer

March 26, 1936-December 31, 2020

Manly - (Vernon) David Lawyer passed away suddenly on his farm on December 31, 2020.

A public celebration of David's life will be planned for this summer.

Born to Courtney and Leona (Benjegerdes) Lawyer on March 26, 1936. David's entire life was deeply connected to his family and the farm. He attended Danville rural schools and graduated from Manly High School in 1954. David graduated from Iowa State College in 1958 with a degree in Agriculture and was commissioned into the Army as a Second Lt.. More importantly, David met his sweetheart, Caryl, who would be with him for 62 years. David married Caryl Marsh on October 19, 1958. Except for David's service in the Army, David and Caryl lived their lives building and adapting their farm while raising four children Susan, Kimberly, Ted and Jean. Through David's 42 active years of farming from 1958 through 2000, he constantly tried various new crops and techniques. David built out a woodworking shop in his "retirement," where he could spend his energy making and creating constantly.