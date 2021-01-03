(Vernon) David Lawyer
March 26, 1936-December 31, 2020
Manly - (Vernon) David Lawyer passed away suddenly on his farm on December 31, 2020.
A public celebration of David's life will be planned for this summer.
Born to Courtney and Leona (Benjegerdes) Lawyer on March 26, 1936. David's entire life was deeply connected to his family and the farm. He attended Danville rural schools and graduated from Manly High School in 1954. David graduated from Iowa State College in 1958 with a degree in Agriculture and was commissioned into the Army as a Second Lt.. More importantly, David met his sweetheart, Caryl, who would be with him for 62 years. David married Caryl Marsh on October 19, 1958. Except for David's service in the Army, David and Caryl lived their lives building and adapting their farm while raising four children Susan, Kimberly, Ted and Jean. Through David's 42 active years of farming from 1958 through 2000, he constantly tried various new crops and techniques. David built out a woodworking shop in his "retirement," where he could spend his energy making and creating constantly.
David was known through many church and service organizations as the guy who showed up ready to work. He consistently had woodworking projects that kept our church looking beautiful and functioning, including thousands of toy cars for mission projects. Furthermore, he helped connect children in need and toys to the Shriner's Hospitals. David was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Manly, always giving freely with his time and talents. David continued his father's work of supporting Worth County Fair and was deeply honored to see his cattle brand, Cap O, added to the statue at the Worth County Fairgrounds. Also, David was devoted to his Masonic Lodge for over 64 years, and added Shrine fellowships that built many friendships and service to others around the world.
David's most important legacies will be his deep faith in Christ, his unconditional love for his family, and his constant effort to be moving a project forward.
David is preceded in death by his parents Courtney and Leona Lawyer, his brother Merle Lawyer and his brother in law John Marsh.
David is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Caryl. His children Susan (Mike) Whitson of Cedar Falls, Kimberly (Dennis) Baldwin of Parker, CO, Ted (Lori) Lawyer of Ventura, and Jean (Karl) Schilling of Manly. Grandchildren Jessica (Brian) McWilliams, Tom Whitson, Christine (Brent) Spradling, Hannah Baldwin, Remington (Leslie) Lawyer, Lauren Schilling and Sydney Schilling. Great-Grandchildren Seamus McWilliams, Kiernan McWilliams. Step-Grandchildren: Brittany Coolican and Ericka (Dylan) Nordman.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.