Vernell A. Brown

February 20, 2022

MASON CITY-Vernell A. Brown, 98, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to Vernell's service, beginning at 10:00 on Friday at the funeral home.

Upon coming to Mason City from Mississippi she met and married Robert Brown, Sr., who she was with until his death in 1998.

Known to family and friends as Sister Vernell, Mama Brown, and Nell, she enjoyed playing the lottery, drawing, reading, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren, great grand children and great great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Eula Dampheer, Barbara McClinton, Ortis Johnson, Dorothy Brown, Claudia (Gabriel) Salaman; sons, Reed (Barbara) Brown, Sr., and Robert Brown, Jr.; nieces and nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Vernell is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brown, Sr.; son, George Johnson; sister, Mary Allen-White; and brothers, William Allen and Luster Allen.

