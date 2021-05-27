Verna L. Gourley

Verna saw many changes in her lifetime including the ball point pen for her crossword puzzles, the microwave oven for meals, and Tupperware (she had a lot of Tupperware). Verna was born right before the depression, lived during the North American Heat Wave sleeping on the porch, and the blackouts and food shortages of WWII. In fact, Verna was home waiting for her fiancé Verlyn to return home.

Verlyn and Verna got married in 1946; they worked the family farm and had two boys. After retiring they liked to travel on the bus trips or with the camper spending a few winters in Arizona. Verna was always busy with something. She cooked, baked, gardened, played cards with friends and family, and was an avid quilter. She made a special one of a kind quilt for all of her children and grandchildren. She absolutely loved all animals and she had numerous dogs, cats, ducks chickens, birds and squirrels that she loved and cared for. She would make friends with all the neighborhood dogs and take them treats when out for a walk.