Verna L. Gourley
November 28, 1926-May 26, 2021
MASON CITY-Verna L. Gourley, 94, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in Charles City or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Verna was born on November 28, 1926, in East Chicago, Indiana to August and Lillian (Reigert) Groh and step mother, Florence. Verna was the first born of fourteen children.
Verna saw many changes in her lifetime including the ball point pen for her crossword puzzles, the microwave oven for meals, and Tupperware (she had a lot of Tupperware). Verna was born right before the depression, lived during the North American Heat Wave sleeping on the porch, and the blackouts and food shortages of WWII. In fact, Verna was home waiting for her fiancé Verlyn to return home.
Verlyn and Verna got married in 1946; they worked the family farm and had two boys. After retiring they liked to travel on the bus trips or with the camper spending a few winters in Arizona. Verna was always busy with something. She cooked, baked, gardened, played cards with friends and family, and was an avid quilter. She made a special one of a kind quilt for all of her children and grandchildren. She absolutely loved all animals and she had numerous dogs, cats, ducks chickens, birds and squirrels that she loved and cared for. She would make friends with all the neighborhood dogs and take them treats when out for a walk.
Verna will be greatly missed by her children Steven (Karen) Gourley and Randy (Pam) Gourley. Her grandchildren, Chad (Nancy) Gourley, Dawn Gourley (Jeff Squier), and Andrew Gourley; great grandchildren, Kristinia and Selena Bonner, Harley Squier, Marc and Morgan Gourley; siblings, Dolores, Karen, Linda, Charlene, Kaylene, Debbie, Rebecca and numerous nieces and nephews.
Verna will be reunited with the love of her life, Verlyn Gourley; parents, August (Lillian) Groh; step mother, Florence Groh; siblings, August, Richard, Gene, Arla, Gilda, and Dennis.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com
