Verna L. Aastrup

MASON CITY-Verna L. Aastrup, 98, of Mason City, entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2022, just six hours short of her 99th birthday. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband, Robert and son, Richard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

