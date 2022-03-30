MASON CITY-Verna L. Aastrup, 98, of Mason City, entered the gates of heaven on March 24, 2022, just six hours short of her 99th birthday. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, husband, Robert and son, Richard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com