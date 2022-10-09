Verna Ellen (Niemonen) Hildebrand
December 26, 1928-October 1, 2022
MASON CITY-Verna Ellen (Niemonen) Hildebrand, 93, from Mason City, IA, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Healthcare Center in Mason City, the Mason City Senior Center, or a charity of your choice.
Verna was born on December 26, 1928, in Kirkland Lake in Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Ernest and Ella (Wiita) Niemonen. She lived her first six months in Canada and then the family moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. At the age of 10 years old Verna's family moved to Seattle, WA. She was the oldest of six siblings, Ernest Jr., Rosalie, Faye, Sara, and Ella Jane. She was a graduate from Queen Anne's High School. Four months after meeting on the dance floor, she married Leslie Dale Hildebrand on June 19, 1948, at the University Lutheran Church, Seattle, WA. Together the couple spent 69 happy years together. From the loving union three children were born, son, Steven, and twin daughters, Jeanne and Janet.
Those left to cherish memories of Verna, are her children, Steve (Jane) Hildebrand of Decorah, IA, and Jeanne Hildebrand of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Chris Hildebrand, Josh (Lisa) Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand, and Jim (Claire) Hildebrand; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson and one great-great granddaughter.
Verna is preceded in death by her husband Dale Hildebrand; infant daughter, Janet; both of her parents and siblings.
Family would like to thank the staff of Good Shepherd Healthcare Center and Pastor Kent Mechler.
