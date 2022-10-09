Verna Ellen (Niemonen) Hildebrand

Verna was born on December 26, 1928, in Kirkland Lake in Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Ernest and Ella (Wiita) Niemonen. She lived her first six months in Canada and then the family moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. At the age of 10 years old Verna's family moved to Seattle, WA. She was the oldest of six siblings, Ernest Jr., Rosalie, Faye, Sara, and Ella Jane. She was a graduate from Queen Anne's High School. Four months after meeting on the dance floor, she married Leslie Dale Hildebrand on June 19, 1948, at the University Lutheran Church, Seattle, WA. Together the couple spent 69 happy years together. From the loving union three children were born, son, Steven, and twin daughters, Jeanne and Janet.