Verlynn Joan Hutchison

March 7, 1931 - August 18, 2023

DES MOINES -

Verlynn Joan Hutchison passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 am Friday, August 18, 2023, at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Verlynn's family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be given in Verlynn's honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Verlynn was born to Frank and Grace Lee on March 7, 1931, in Fertile, Iowa. She graduated from Fertile High in 1949. Following graduation, Verlynn worked for N.W. Bell Company. She married James "Jim" Hutchison on June 6, 1953. They had three children: Jay C, Debra and Joseph.

Verlynn and Jim spent many years doing activities they truly enjoyed including golfing, dancing at the Surf, playing cards with friends and family, and traveling. They loved going to their grandchildren's basketball and soccer games. And attending many of their music concerts.

Verlyn enjoyed spending time with her many friends having "coffee" and shopping. But special times were always reserved for her grandchildren.

Verlynn was loved by many who knew her. She is survived by son Jay and daughter in law Karen of Johnston, Iowa., daughter Deb and son in law Tom of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Joe and daughter in law Kim of Dike, Iowa.

Also surviving Verlynn are her seven grandchildren Katie (Dan) Seda, Eric (Katherine) Hutchison, Adam (Emily) Hutchison, Joe Surdam and Jon Surdam, Jenny (Jordan) Dreyer, Jake (Andrea) Hutchison. They will always remember Grandma Hutch for her amazingly fun and delicious seven-layer Jello salad and her wonderful chocolate chip cookies! And that ice cream was available on demand. Verlynn is also survived by her eleven great grandchildren. They are Jack and George Seda, Henry Hutchison, Elijah, Timothy, Grant and Lydia Dreyer and Isaac, Joshua and Isabelle "Izzy" Hutchison.

She leaves behind her sisters-in-law and brother-in-law as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends of many years.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 66 years, Jim; her parents, her brother Jerry and her first husband Marvin Tibbets who was killed in action during the Korean War shortly after they were married.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com