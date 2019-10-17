{{featured_button_text}}
Verlyn Anthony (Tony) Ciavarelli

Verlyn Anthony (Tony) Ciavarelli

September 25, 1935 - October 11, 2019

Plymouth - Verlyn Anthony (Tony) Ciavarelli, passed away October 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northern Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday (October 19, 2019) at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E. South Street, Manly with Reverend Cory Allard officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am-11:00 am prior to the service at the church.

Tony was born September 25, 1935 in Clarksville, Iowa to Veto and Martha Ciavarelli. Tony was confirmed and baptized at United Methodist Church in Manly, Iowa.

He graduated from Manly Public School in 1953 before marrying Joan Einertson on February 27, 1955. The couple was blessed with three sons: Steven Anthony, Alan, and Randy.

Tony retired from Interstate Power in 1997.

He is survived by, his Wife Joan, Sons: Steven, Alan and wife Sharlisa, Randy and wife Kristy, Sisters: Charlotte, Jo Ann, Patsy, and Cheryl, 12 grandchildren: Shane, La Tasha, Kaylee, Sondra, Lisa, Emily, April, Sara, Alyshia, Ashley, Sophia, and Ava, 22 great-grandchildren, Special Great-Grandson Jaiden Thompson, who we helped raise; and Close friends: Steve Hays and Russ Johnson.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Veto and Martha, In-Laws, Joe and Nora Einertson, Brothers, Joe, Vergene, Errol, and Dennis, Sister Carmon, Grandson Brandon, Nephew Anthony, Sister-in-law Donna, Stepfather Joe Purcell, many relatives and friends, as well as Close Friends: Duane Dix and Dean Johnson.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments