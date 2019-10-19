Verlyn Anthony (Tony) Ciavarelli
September 25, 1935 - October 11, 2019
Plymouth-Verlyn Anthony (Tony) Ciavarelli, passed away October 11, 2019 at Hospice of Northern Iowa.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday (October 19, 2019) at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E. South Street, Manly with Reverend Cory Allard officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am-11:00 am prior to the service at the church.
Tony was born September 25, 1935 in Clarksville, Iowa to Veto and Martha Ciavarelli. Tony Ciavarelli grew up in the railroad town of Manly, Iowa as one of nine children during the depression. He was confirmed and baptized at United Methodist Church in Manly, Iowa.
As soon as he was old enough to hold a rifle, he began hunting for fun and to help put food on the table.
He graduated from Manly Public School in 1953 before marrying Joan Einertson on February 27, 1955. The couple was blessed with three sons: Steven Anthony, Alan, and Randy.
You have free articles remaining.
His competitive spirit and love of shooting led him to become a master rifleman. He competed for many years at the National High Power Rifle Matches in Camp Perry, Ohio. Tony was an avid outdoorsman who also excelled in pistol shooting, shot gun, bow and arrow, and fishing. He was honored and proud to be a Patriot Life Member of the National Rifle Association and a Director of Civilian Marksmanship where he helped train and coach many new shooters. Taking pictures and particularly pictures of wrestling meets was another passion. He took countless pictures of athletes, friends, family and even strangers and enjoyed giving the pictures back to the people.
Tony retired from Interstate Power in 1997.
So many people loved Tony. He had a wonderful sense of humor that made people laugh and feel good about themselves. His humor and kindness will live on through his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and he will always be with us.
He is survived by, his Wife Joan, Sons: Steven, Alan and wife Sharlisa, Randy and wife Kristy, Sisters: Charlotte, Jo Ann, Patsy, and Cheryl, 12 grandchildren: Shane, La Tasha, Kaylee, Sondra, Lisa, Emily, April, Sara, Alyshia, Ashley, Sophia, and Ava, 22 great-grandchildren, Special Great-Grandson Jaiden Thompson, who we helped raise; and Close friends: Steve Hays and Russ Johnson.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Veto and Martha, In-Laws, Joe and Nora Einertson, Brothers, Joe, Vergene, Errol, and Dennis, Sister Carmon, Grandson Brandon, Nephew Anthony, Sister-in-law Donna, Stepfather Joe Purcell, many relatives and friends, as well as Close Friends: Duane Dix and Dean Johnson.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.