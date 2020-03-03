Vera Martin Martin
January 9, 1942 - February 29, 2020

Vera Martin Martin, 78, of Ionia, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services for Vera Martin will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Deerfield Mennonite Church, Cheyenne Avenue, Ionia. Burial will occur in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Henry Martin home, 1116 180th Street, Ionia, Iowa 50645 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Please omit flowers.

Vera was born January 9, 1942 in Elkhart County, Indiana to the late Samuel and Martha (Martin) Ramer. She married Henry N. Martin on December 22, 1966.

He survives with 7 children: John, husband of Emma (Martin) Martin of Charles City, Dana, husband of Dorothy (Weaver) Martin of Charles City, Florence, wife of Larry Burkholder of Ionia, Martha, wife of Justin Zeiset of Charles City, Rhoda of Ionia, Henry Jr. of New Holland, Pennsylvania, Katherine, wife of Ervin Zimmerman of Ionia; 32 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Grace, wife of Enos Martin of Nappanee, Indiana, and Iva, wife of Jason Martin of Wakarusa, Indiana; 5 brothers: Menno (Katie) of High Point, Missouri, Elmer (Esther) of Carson City, Michigan, Lawrence (Anna) of Goshen, Indiana, Morris (Elsie) of Syracuse, Missouri, and Dana of Elkhart, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John M. Ramer and a sister-in-law, Lydia Ann Ramer.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.

