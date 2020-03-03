Vera Martin Martin

January 9, 1942 - February 29, 2020

Vera Martin Martin, 78, of Ionia, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services for Vera Martin will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Deerfield Mennonite Church, Cheyenne Avenue, Ionia. Burial will occur in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Henry Martin home, 1116 180th Street, Ionia, Iowa 50645 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Please omit flowers.

Vera was born January 9, 1942 in Elkhart County, Indiana to the late Samuel and Martha (Martin) Ramer. She married Henry N. Martin on December 22, 1966.