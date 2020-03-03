Vera Martin Martin
January 9, 1942 - February 29, 2020
Vera Martin Martin, 78, of Ionia, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services for Vera Martin will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Deerfield Mennonite Church, Cheyenne Avenue, Ionia. Burial will occur in the church cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive friends at the Henry Martin home, 1116 180th Street, Ionia, Iowa 50645 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Please omit flowers.
Vera was born January 9, 1942 in Elkhart County, Indiana to the late Samuel and Martha (Martin) Ramer. She married Henry N. Martin on December 22, 1966.
He survives with 7 children: John, husband of Emma (Martin) Martin of Charles City, Dana, husband of Dorothy (Weaver) Martin of Charles City, Florence, wife of Larry Burkholder of Ionia, Martha, wife of Justin Zeiset of Charles City, Rhoda of Ionia, Henry Jr. of New Holland, Pennsylvania, Katherine, wife of Ervin Zimmerman of Ionia; 32 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Grace, wife of Enos Martin of Nappanee, Indiana, and Iva, wife of Jason Martin of Wakarusa, Indiana; 5 brothers: Menno (Katie) of High Point, Missouri, Elmer (Esther) of Carson City, Michigan, Lawrence (Anna) of Goshen, Indiana, Morris (Elsie) of Syracuse, Missouri, and Dana of Elkhart, Indiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John M. Ramer and a sister-in-law, Lydia Ann Ramer.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.