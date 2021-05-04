Vera Belle Lumm was born in Pearl Rock to Harold and Martha (Bean) Baldwin on March 18, 1931. Vera married the love of her life, Earl Lumm, at the Little Brown Church on November 6, 1948. The Little Brown Church was a very special place to her as she attended Sunday school and grew up in Nashua. Vera had a love for her family, children, and her home. She was the first licensed in home daycare in Iowa. She was very proud of her plaque presented from Governor Branstad. There are several decades of children mom cherished and influenced thru the years. Vera was known for her baking abilities and there were always fresh cookies at mom's.