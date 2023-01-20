DUBUQUE-Velma A. (Spielbauer) Hoppman, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, with additional visitation 9:30 am until Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Local arrangements entrusted with Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Velma was born October 8, 1930 in North Buena Vista, Iowa, the daughter of John "Jack" and Marie (Schmidt) Spielbauer. She attended Immaculate Conception Academy in her youth, and later on, married James "Jim" J. Hoppman in 1950. Together they moved to St. Catherine's in 1953, then to Mason City in 1977, and returned to Dubuque in 1992. Velma enjoyed the beauty of travel with her family, particularly adventures on the family bus. She was known for her famous pumpkin bread, with loaves at the ready for hungry grandchildren and greats when they visited. Above all, Velma cherished time spent with her beloved family and enjoyed watching them grow. She was a longtime member of the Church of Nativity and was devoted to her faith. A bright light and gentle soul, Velma will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Phillip (Geno) Hoppman of Dallas, TX, James (Dianne) Hoppman, Jr. of Dubuque, Carol (James) Watters of Naples, FL, Donna (Don) Mottet of Bellevue, Dennis (Vicki) Hoppman of Sheffield, IA, Michael (Debbie) Hoppman of Springfield, MO, Jeffrey Hoppman of Riverside, IA, Christine (Ron McDaniel) Thompson-Bolton of Boone, IA, and Paul (Brandi Kauffman) Hoppman of Bellevue; 28 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. Velma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James J. Hoppman, Sr.; a son, Daniel Hoppman, 2 daughter in-laws, Linda and Barbara Hoppman, a son in-law, Gary Thompson; and many beloved members of the Hoppman and Spielbauer Families. A memorial fund has been established in Velma's memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com