Vayda Asley Banks

April 27, 2021-June 9, 2021

Vayda Asley Banks, infant daughter of Jordan and Sara Banks, gained her wings on June 9th, 2021.

Vayda was born on April 27th, 2021 at just 25 weeks. Small but mighty, she weighed just 14.5 oz and was 10.6" long, but her amazing strength and beauty were unmatched. Lovingly referred to as "Vayda Pants" by her daddy, she showed the world who was boss from the minute she entered this world and fought hard with every breath she took.

In her short 43 days on this earth, Vayda put smiles on the faces of countless people and changed the lives of everyone around her for the better. She will forever be loved and missed and will live on in our hearts

She is survived by her loving parents, Jordan and Sara Banks, brothers Jorden (Elyzza) DuClos and Preston DuClos, sister Taelynn Banks, maternal grandmother Darlene DuClos, aunt Rachel DuClos, uncle Joshua (Hailey) Banks, nephew's Jaxon Thompson and Zayden DuClos, all of Clear Lake, as well as many other family and friends

Waiting to greet her at heavens gates were her brother Easton Shane Banks, maternal grandfather David DuClos, paternal grandmother Lori Banks as well as other extended family and friends.

"There is no footprint too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world"