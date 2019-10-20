October 25, 1944-October 11, 2019
Vance Jon Harris, 74, died on October 11, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah from complications related to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was with his wife, son and daughter and died as he lived his life-with grit and grace.
He was born October 25, 1944 in Kasson, Minnesota to Gaylord Floyd and Evelyn Skogen Harris. Vance and his four siblings grew up on a farm outside of Wasioja, Minnesota and this upbringing shaped the values that guided his personal and professional life. He met the love of his life, Patty Olive, at Kasson-Mantorville High School. They married on November 6, 1965 and enjoyed nearly 54 years together raising their two children, sharing adventures around the world, and finally retiring here in Utah to spend time with their grandchildren.
Vance was a disciplined and innovative business person throughout his distinguished career in court reporting. In 1977 he started Harris Reporting, which he ran until his retirement in 2013.
Vance found peace spending time outdoors, especially in his beloved home state of Minnesota, the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota and the Willey Ranch in Wyoming. He was in prime form when hunting and fishing with his brothers, son, nephews, grandsons and close friends. He was known to enjoy a drink or two, cooked a mean bowl of chowder, deftly employed colorful language in almost any situation, and relished time spent with friends playing cards, golfing, skiing and bowling. He had a passion for reading and studying history, celebrating his Norwegian heritage, and the Minnesota Vikings. During the last 9 years, Vance experienced his greatest joy and spent countless hours supporting his grandkids at music recitals, basketball & football games, and swim meets.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, daughter Angie (Wes Roberts), son Erik (Heidi), and grandchildren Cody, Cadence, Jackson, Will, Luke, Ben, Isabelle and Maggie. He is also survived by his two brothers Jay and Chuck and sister Terry, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Caryl. His family is deeply grateful to Solstice Hospice, especially Anne, Altha, Sheri and Stephen, for guiding them as they honored Vance's final desire to do things his “own damn way.”
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9th at 11 a.m. in the Orangerie at Red Butte Garden. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com Vance made a significant gift to Cure PSP, the leading nonprofit organization in the US dedicated to providing information and support for patients and their families, researchers, and healthcare professionals on prime of life neurodegeneration. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation www.psp.org/harris in his memory.
