MASON CITY - VaLois E. Masters, 93, of Mason City, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

VaLois Eileen Masters was born on September 9, 1926, in Esmond, North Dakota to parents Eddie and Elsie (Hahn) Woyen. In 1944, she graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington and in 1945, she moved to Mason City. On June 1, 1947, she was united in Marriage to William “Bill” Masters in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together the two enjoyed taking fishing trips to Minnesota and going on family trips exploring National Parks. VaLois was a homemaker that was heavily involved with Trinity Lutheran Church, having various responsibilities with the things she volunteered for, she was also very active with helping with the annual church bizarre. VaLois also did volunteer work with Mercy hospital.