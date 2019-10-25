{{featured_button_text}}

Valeta Gay "Vee" Waner

June 28, 1945 - October 22, 2019

Valeta Gay "Vee" Waner, 74, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:51 p.m., Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 while in the company of family members, at McPherson Health And Rehab.

Vee was born in McPherson, Kansas on June 28, 1945, a daughter of Burdette F. and Zenola G. (Gustafson) Fernberg.

Vee attended Lincoln Elementery School and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1963.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in McPherson.

Through the years Vee worked as a beautician for Powder Puff, McPherson, Kansas and was a owner and operator for J & W Distributing in Mason City, Iowa with her husband Jim.

Vee enjoyed boating, bowling, fishing, hunting, playing cards (and sometimes cheats), sitting in the garage watching thunderstorms, always enjoyed an adult beverage and loved spending time with her friends and family.

Vee Fernberg was united in marriage to James F. Waner on June 1, 1963 in McPherson, Kansas. The young couple established their first home together in Hillsboro, Kansas. This union was blessed with the birth of two sons, Greg and Roger.

She is survived by her children Greg Waner and his wife Sondra, of Clear Lake, Iowa, Roger Waner, of Mason City, Iowa; her sisters Anita Hayes and her husband Gary, of McPherson, Kansas and Luann Fernberg, of McPherson, Kansas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Otero(Alex), Nathan Waner(Jenny), Whitney Brock(Alex), Joshua Waner and Nicholas Waner; her great-grandchildren, Isabella and Olivia Otero, Abby, Casey and Allison, Aiden and Owen Brock.

Valeta was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Waner.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9: 30 a.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas, with Lynn Scott officiating.

Burial will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Humane Society or McPherson Cancer Society and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid, McPherson, Kansas 67460.

