Valerie Jean Schultz

Valerie grew up in Booneville, Iowa and attended Van Meter High School, graduating in 1984. She attended DMACC after graduation and eventually graduated from Iowa State University in 1987 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She met her husband, Ben, at ISU and they were married January 18, 1992. In 1995, they welcomed their first son, Joshua Benjamin Schultz, and their second son, Caleb Andrew Schultz in 1999. Valerie was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ, and a homeschool mother who educated both of her biological sons from Preschool to High School graduation. She also ministered for many years to children and their families by teaching Good New Clubs with Child Evangelism Fellowship, and she and her husband were founding members of the board of the Heartland Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship in Urbandale, Iowa. She was known for her love of teaching children and presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ to innumerable young people at Vacation Bible School, Good News Clubs, Backyard Bible Clubs, Fair Ministries, AWANAS, Sunday School, and in her home in Des Moines. She and her husband, Ben, were foster parents from 2007 to 2018 and were blessed to adopt their beautiful daughter, Emmie Lu in 2017, and their wonderful son RJ in 2019. Valerie also had a passion for the cause of fighting human trafficking and was a co-founder of the ministry Faithful Envoy with her close friend Madelyn Plain. Valerie and Madelyn worked tirelessly to educate the public on the signs of trafficking and ways to combat it, as well as assisting the many other ministries who work in the field assisting victims of trafficking to rebuild their lives.