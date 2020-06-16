Valerie Ann (Thul) Collison
February 23, 1933 - June 12, 2020
Valerie Ann (Thul) Collison, age 87, walked on to freedom and glory the morning of Friday, June 12, 2020. There to greet her on the other side were her father Henry Thul (who died when she was three months old) her mother Mary Frye Thul Myer and many more loved ones who went before her.
Val was born February 23, 1933 in Blue Earth, Minnesota where she married her husband, Jim Collison, on October 28, 1954. They grew up three blocks from each other and knew each other from the time Jim was two weeks old.
Val and Jim raised their six children here in Mason City while she practiced as a nurse at both Mason City hospitals. In 1975, Val became the first advanced practice nurse in North Iowa when Dr. Song, a North Iowa Medical Center surgeon, encouraged her to receive specialized training as an Enterostomal Therapist and Wound Care Specialist. She cared for many patients at both hospitals and multiple nursing homes throughout North Iowa. She opened her own independent practice and was a valued resource to physicians and other medical professionals. She held her own office hours for post-surgical patients, and she trained many nurses who still practice in North Iowa.
Val and several other nurses were the driving force in initiating what became Hospice of North Iowa. She and her family were blessed to benefit from the hospice center's care and thank them and Good Shepherd staff for being there for her on the final steps of her lifejourney.
She is survived by her husband Jim; three sons Daniel (Ken Smith), Michael (Leslie Carr), and David (Rita Haxmeier-Collison) Collison; three daughters Judy (Dan Tomaro) Collison, Michelle (Dale) Meyer, and Rebecca (Kent) Bovenmyer; one chosen daughter, Paula Jelinek; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
A celebration of Val's life will be held at a later date.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, Iowa. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
