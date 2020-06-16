× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Valerie Ann (Thul) Collison

February 23, 1933 - June 12, 2020

Valerie Ann (Thul) Collison, age 87, walked on to freedom and glory the morning of Friday, June 12, 2020. There to greet her on the other side were her father Henry Thul (who died when she was three months old) her mother Mary Frye Thul Myer and many more loved ones who went before her.

Val was born February 23, 1933 in Blue Earth, Minnesota where she married her husband, Jim Collison, on October 28, 1954. They grew up three blocks from each other and knew each other from the time Jim was two weeks old.

Val and Jim raised their six children here in Mason City while she practiced as a nurse at both Mason City hospitals. In 1975, Val became the first advanced practice nurse in North Iowa when Dr. Song, a North Iowa Medical Center surgeon, encouraged her to receive specialized training as an Enterostomal Therapist and Wound Care Specialist. She cared for many patients at both hospitals and multiple nursing homes throughout North Iowa. She opened her own independent practice and was a valued resource to physicians and other medical professionals. She held her own office hours for post-surgical patients, and she trained many nurses who still practice in North Iowa.