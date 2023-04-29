Vada Kay Myli

August 24, 1940-April 27, 2023

KENSETT-Vada Kay Myli, 82 of Kensett passed away peacefully Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, surrounded by family.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Avenue, Kensett, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to your local library, in honor of Vada's love of books and teaching children.

Vada Kay Proctor was born August 24, 1940 in Mason City, the eldest child of Vernon and Helen(Avery)Proctor. She attended Mason City Schools, graduating with the class of 1958. Vada continued her education at NIACC and Mankato State in pursuit of a career in education, later earning her Masters at Drake University. On August 12, 1962 she married the love of her life, Erling Myli at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. The couple made their home in Northwood, before moving to their farm in Kensett. Vada dedicated her life to the growth of others, serving as an Elementary teacher at the Northwood-Kensett Schools for over 40 years.

Surviving are her husband of 60.5 years, Erling; children, Joel(Lisa)Myli of Clinton and Kari(Richard Arndt)Myli of Sauk City, WI; grandchildren, Kali(Phillip Patzkowsky)Myli, Sara(Claire)Myli, Lexi Myli and Bret Myli; great-grandchild, Paxton Myli; a brother, Kurt(Lori)Proctor; brothers-in-law, Melvin Dokken and Larry Frisch; sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Suzanne Myli; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Greeting her in Heaven are her parents, Vernon and Helen; and sisters, Vicky Dokken and Voni Frisch.

