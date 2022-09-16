Tyrone Lee Green

April 18, 1967-September 4, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Tyrone Lee Green, 55, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at home in Cedar Rapids.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel in Mason City. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and services will start at 10:30 a.m., with pastor Regan Banks officiating. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Reception will be held in the chapel.

Memorials can be sent in be sent in memory of Tyrone to the GoFundMe established by the family at www.gofundme.com/f/tyrone-lee-green

The son of James Green and Yvette (Thompson) Miller was born on April 18, 1967, in Omaha. He grew up in Mason City, and attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1985. Following high school Ty played basketball while attending Kirkwood and Marycrest College. After college Tyrone became passionate about business and helped to revamp several business entities of which he was very proud.

Tyrone was charismatic, always making everyone laugh and smile. Through his youth to adult life, he was a standout in everything he did, including basketball, hockey and baseball. His heart was so loving. He could make quick friends of almost anyone he encountered effortlessly. Tyrone was an advocate for many and enjoyed helping others in any way he could.

He loved time spent with family, with his greatest pride and joy being his children and grandchildren. He loved sharing their various accomplishments whether it be in music, sports or otherwise…. To the entire world!

Those grateful in sharing in his life are his father, James (Linda) Green, New Hampton, his children Darian Patterson, Washington, IA, Molly Robinson, Dakota Green, Taylor Olson, Cedar Rapids, Tyson Green, New Hampton, Brianna Green, Minneapolis, and Jaianna Green, Cedar Rapids, 6 beloved grandchildren, siblings Charles (Kathy) Green, Clear Lake, Anthony Green, Justin (Sarah) Green, Mason City, Tiffany (Glenn) Green-Harrington, Clear Lake and several special nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvette Miller, cousin Lance Whitner.