Troy Patrick O'Donnell

June 20, 1975-July 12, 2022

Troy Patrick O'Donnell, age 47 passed away at his home in Holland, Iowa on July 12, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1975, in Mason City, Iowa to John and Diana (Lamfers) O'Donnell. A Visitation was held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday July 18, 2022, at Abels Funeral Home and Cremation, Engelkes Chapel, in Grundy Center. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Reinbeck. Troy will be laid to rest in the Holland Cemetery.

Troy grew up in Altoona and Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1994. He attended community college for HVAC and truck driving. He had worked with HVAC and other maintenance jobs as well as long haul trucking with several different companies and owned his own truck for some time. He was also a member of the Holland Fire Department, serving as assistant chief before leaving the department.

On June 11th, 2005, he married the love of his life, Terra Marie Oltman. This marriage was blessed with 2 children, Sarah Marie and Peter Allen. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, but most of all spending time with his family. He also enjoyed training and working with his hunting dogs.

Troy is survived by his wife Terra, children Sarah and Peter, parents John and Diana O'Donnell, brother Scott (Beth) O'Donnell, mothers and fathers in law Shawna (Bob) Jones and Terry (Melissa) Oltman, brother-in-law Shane (Ashley) Oltman, 3 nephews, 2 nieces, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Troy is preceded in death by his grandparents John Sr. and Sarah O'Donnell and Marion and Hilda Lamfers, uncle Peter O'Donnell, aunt Linda Kuhlers, and cousins Rodney Lamfers and Jacqueline O'Donnell.

Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home and Cremation is overseeing the arrangements.