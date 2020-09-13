Troy D. Thompson

 Skip to main content
(1969 - 2020)

Troy was born to Kay Thompson and Dale Thompson and big sister Maria on Dec. 03, 1969 in Cedar Rapids, IA. He died September 1, 2020 in Redmond, Washington in hospital of heart attack. Taken from us too soon. We will miss his sense of humor, kind heart and infectious laugh. “Always in our Hearts.”

He is survived by his mother, father, sister, daughters; Courtney, Allison, Brooke, Madison, son; Dylan, 6 grandchildren; Noah, Liam, Harper, Camylle, James, Adaline, and extended family.

Celebrate Troy's life by donating to the Humane Society of North Iowa, Mason City. 641-423-6241 or online www.hsni.org.

