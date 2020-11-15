Troy A. Djuren

September 13, 1966-November 9, 2020

CLEAR LAKE - Troy A. Djuren, 54, of Clear Lake, died on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Clear Lake, Iowa. A committal service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Mark Lavrenz officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m., to 7:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Troy Djuren. A video of the service will be uploaded to Major Erickson's Facebook Page after the service for those unable to attend. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Troy was born on September 13, 1966 in Arkansas. He attended at North Central schools and graduated in 1985 from Mason City High School. Troy was married to Tracy Halama on October 17, 1992 until her passing in 1995. He married Crystal Griffith on January 20, 2007.