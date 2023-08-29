Tricia Jo Leid

OSAGE - Tricia Jo Leid, 2, of Osage, Iowa, died Thursday, August 17, 2023 at her home from a tragic accident.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Mennonite Church in Orchard. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at the family home.

Tricia Jo Leid, the daughter of Kevin and Catherine (Nolt) Leid, was born at home on March 18, 2021.

She is survived by her parents; two sisters: Makayla and Megan both of home; paternal grandparents, Jonas and Norma Leid of Osage, Iowa; maternal grandparents, Elmer and Irene Nolt of Alta Vista, Iowa; paternal great-grandparents, Amos and Martha Martin of New Holland, Pennsylvania.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.