Tricia J. Maulsby
December 8, 1979 - August 17, 2019
CLEAR LAKE - Tricia J. Maulsby, 39, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday (August 17, 2019) at her home in Clear Lake.
A Celebration of Tricia's Life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday (August 24, 2019) at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. Fourth Street, Clear Lake, with Pastor Greg Peterson officiating.
Tricia's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday evening (August 23, 2019) from 6 pm until 8 pm at Zion Lutheran Church.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Tricia's name to Everybody Plays Playground in Clear Lake.
The daughter of Michael and Janice (Jung) Maulsby, Tricia Jo was born on December 8, 1979 in Spencer, IA. The youngest of three children, Tricia grew up in Mason City, attending Mason City High School.
Tricia was a licensed aesthetician and had completed her studies to work as a Certified Nurse's Aide.
Tricia was a passionate advocate for Autism Awareness. She enjoyed sharing her journey with family and friends via social media and loved visiting with friends on the phone. She will be remembered for her caring and loving spirit and her willingness to help others in times of need.
Those grateful in sharing in her life are her parents, Michael and Janice Maulsby, Clear Lake; her brothers, Scott (Geri) Maulsby and Grant (Christina) Maulsby; nieces and nephews, Cody, Bailey, Ali, Kaylee, Quintin, and Urijah; and great niece, Lucy Maulsby; aunts and uncles, Tom (Jo Ann) Maulsby, Pat (Jim) Stephenson, Gordon (Joyce) Jung, and Tammy (Mark) Mowrer; her beloved dog of 14 years, Tiki; and many cousins, extended family members and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifford and Doris Maulsby, and Melvin and Irma Jung; aunts, Ardith Bohlen and Linda Maulsby; and an uncle, Richard Jung.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
