August 23, 1955-November 5, 2022

Toni Marie Sage, 67, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, November 5th, after a year-long battle with Leukemia.

Toni was born on August 23rd, 1955 to Earl and Ruth Ross in Mason City, Iowa. After graduating from Mason City High School in 1973, Toni met Ronald Sage in 1976, and they wed in July of that year, going on to have four children, Kerri, Nathan, Alison, and Joseph.

Toni held a variety of jobs before settling in as a Preschool/Daycare teacher at Charlie Brown Daycare in Mason City in the 1980s where she worked for many years.

In the early 2000s Toni decided to go back to school, where she attended North Iowa Area Community College graduating in 2007 with an Associates Degree in Arts. Following graduation from NIACC she took a job at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where she served as a Medical Historian in the Emergency Room until her retirement in April of 2022.

Intuitive since birth, Toni opened her business Toni’s Tarot in Mason City in the mid-2010s using her God-given gifts to provide gentle, grounded healing guidance for her clients throughout Northern Iowa. Toni’s main purpose and passion was to lend a helping hand to people who needed it.

Toni enjoyed working in her garden, spending time with nature, caring for her pets, as well as learning more about Native American cultures. Her passions were her family and grandchildren, her pets, and later spending time with, and traveling with her significant other John.

Toni is survived by her significant other John Moritz, children Kerri Sage and significant other Kevin Weydert, Rockwell, Nathan (Amanda) Sage, Indianola, Alison Sage, Cambridge, MN, Joseph (Jennifer) Sage, Mason City, her grandchildren Lucas Shelton, Mason City, Baylee Sage, Indianola, Ember Shelton, Rockwell, Kylie-Jayne Hinton, Indianola and Markus Sage, Mason City, as well as her sister Darlene (Dennis) McMurray, Mason City, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Toni was preceded in death by her father Earl, mother Ruth, ex-husband and father to her children Ron, along with a list of pets that she loved and cherished.

Toni was a mother to us, a spiritual guide for you and now a guardian angel for everyone. Her love, compassion and gentle guidance will be missed, but never forgotten.

The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to 321 14th Street NW. Mason City, Iowa 50401.

A Visitation and Celebration of Life for Toni will be held Friday, December 2nd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mason City VFW located at 1603 S Monroe Ave in Mason City.