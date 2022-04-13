Toni D. (Thorpe) Elliott beloved wife of Ken O. Elliott Jr. for 55 years. Loving mother of Ken O. (Sandy) Elliott III and Bernie (Andrea) Elliott. Devoted grandmother of Abigail, Allison, Evan and William. Dear sister of the late James R. Thorpe. Sister in law of Kathy Thorpe. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services held at convenience of the family.