Toni D. (Thorpe) Elliott

August 30, 1945-April 2, 2022

Toni D. (Thorpe) Elliott beloved wife of Ken O. Elliott Jr. for 55 years. Loving mother of Ken O. (Sandy) Elliott III and Bernie (Andrea) Elliott. Devoted grandmother of Abigail, Allison, Evan and William. Dear sister of the late James R. Thorpe. Sister in law of Kathy Thorpe. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Services held at convenience of the family.

If you are inclined to contribute in her name, please consider the following: Ken Elliott Family (https://gofund.me/b0acfed8) Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa (https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx...)

Her husband, Kenneth O. Elliott may be reached at 7927 Oakbridge Way, Dent, OH 45248

