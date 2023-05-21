Tom Swanson, 82, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Nora Springs and Mason City, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, after battling several health issues the past few years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the First Christian Church. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.