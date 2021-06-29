Tom Mohr

July 23, 1961-June 21, 2021

SAC CITY-Tom Mohr, age 59 of Sac City, IA, peacefully left his earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 21, 2021. Thomas William Mohr was born on July 23, 1961, to parents Wayne “Wimp” and Ruth (Dinges) Mohr at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, IA. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City.

Tom grew up in Sac City, the second born of five children. He attended Sac City Community Schools and graduated from Sac City Community High School with the class of 1979. After graduation, he continued his education at Iowa State University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Ag Business.

Tom was blessed with three children: Jake, Halie, and Kate. He raised his family in Britt, IA. Throughout the years, he had held many different banking and commercial ag real estate roles.

When Tom wasn't working, you could find him watching the Iowa State Cyclones with friends and family.