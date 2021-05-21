Todd “Spud” Gilbert
January 24, 1966 – May 17, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Spud Gilbert, 55 of Clear Lake, passed suddenly of a heart attack on May 17, 2021.
Visitation will be from 11:00 – 3:00, Saturday May 22, 2021 at the historic Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr, Clear Lake. Casual attire as this is a gathering for stories and laughter.
Spud was born in Maquoketa, Iowa. The first born of Duane “Doc” Gilbert and Patricia (Wells) Gilbert. When Doc first saw Todd, he was immediately nicknamed “Spud”, the nickname most knew him as.
Spud was a born leader, caretaker, mentor, and friend. Spud had many passions, but all revolved around his family. He was passionate about whatever his family was passionate about. He was the biggest cheerleader. Always present. Always there. Always available. Always everything to all of us all.
As most know he was that glue the kept everything together. He was “Home” to so many that needed stability, a shoulder, or a kick in the butt. His office was always open.
Spud graduated in 1984 from Clear Lake Community Schools. As a proud Lion he loved playing football, was a member of the state track team was strong wrestler and was recruited by Buena Vista University to play football as a middle linebacker.
Spud married Nancy (Otto-Gebel) in 1988 and was gifted Tye Anna and Tonii Ariel as well as Jill Schoneman then later divorced.
Spud was blessed in marriage to Angela Knoll, his best friend and love of his life on November 3, 2001 and with Jacob his family was complete.
Just recently Spud, Angie and family learned that their family was extended by one as Angel Halford was joined to the Gilbert clan.
Spud loved his work with Central Cable from Waupon, WI. His “Iowa Boys” were his children too. He was so proud of each and every one of them, current crew or past you know he loves you.
Spud is survived by his soulmate Angie Gilbert, daughter Tonii (Dusty Van Ness) Gilbert, son Jake Gilbert, daughter Tye (Michael) Thornton, parents Duane “Doc” and Patricia (Wells) Gilbert, brother Chad (Doy) Gilbert, sister Jennifer (Kevin Carlson) Gilbert, nieces Salida Gilbert and Adeline (Michael) Engelstad, nephew Eliason Gilbert, great nephew Lexington Gilbert, daughter Angel Halford, “brother” Timothy Quirk, in-laws Jerry and Barb Knoll, brother-in-law Ryan (Molly) Knoll, nieces Kate and Emily Knoll, many extended family and all his Iowa Boys.
Spud was proceeded in death by grandparents Art and Annabelle Gilbert, Robert and Katherine Wells, Joy Baby and sister-in-law Sara Knoll.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
