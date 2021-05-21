Todd “Spud” Gilbert

January 24, 1966 – May 17, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Spud Gilbert, 55 of Clear Lake, passed suddenly of a heart attack on May 17, 2021.

Visitation will be from 11:00 – 3:00, Saturday May 22, 2021 at the historic Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr, Clear Lake. Casual attire as this is a gathering for stories and laughter.

Spud was born in Maquoketa, Iowa. The first born of Duane “Doc” Gilbert and Patricia (Wells) Gilbert. When Doc first saw Todd, he was immediately nicknamed “Spud”, the nickname most knew him as.

Spud was a born leader, caretaker, mentor, and friend. Spud had many passions, but all revolved around his family. He was passionate about whatever his family was passionate about. He was the biggest cheerleader. Always present. Always there. Always available. Always everything to all of us all.

As most know he was that glue the kept everything together. He was “Home” to so many that needed stability, a shoulder, or a kick in the butt. His office was always open.