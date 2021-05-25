Todd M. Wise
December 24, 1959-May 23, 2021
LELAND-Todd M. Wise, 61, of Leland passed away May 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, with Rev. Mark Dobel officiating. Inurnment will be held following the services at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, Iowa.
A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.
Todd Mack Wise was born December 24, 1959 in Mason City, son of Frank B. and Nancy (Legler) Wise. He attended Forest City High School. After high school, he was employed by Henkel Construction for many years. He was united in marriage to Kathy Kennedy and to this union two children were born, Amber and Cory Wise.
Todd enjoyed traveling with his friends Anna and Jim Thorson to many concerts and vacations. He will be known for always keeping busy, tinkering and doing projects. Todd was always willing to help friends and family when needed. He would always put up a fight for those he loved.
Todd is survived by his two children, Amber Wise of Manly and Cory (Liann) Wise of Spanish Springs, Nevada; five grandchildren, Justice, Jaxon, Alexis, Landon and Westin; four siblings, Terry “Tick” Wise, Tim Wise, Trinda Dight (Tim Whalen) and Tiffany Jacobson (Bob Schlader) and many extended family and friends.
Todd is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Wise and Nancy Wise-Runnels.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com
