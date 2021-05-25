Todd M. Wise

December 24, 1959-May 23, 2021

LELAND-Todd M. Wise, 61, of Leland passed away May 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City, with Rev. Mark Dobel officiating. Inurnment will be held following the services at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt, Iowa.

A visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Todd Mack Wise was born December 24, 1959 in Mason City, son of Frank B. and Nancy (Legler) Wise. He attended Forest City High School. After high school, he was employed by Henkel Construction for many years. He was united in marriage to Kathy Kennedy and to this union two children were born, Amber and Cory Wise.