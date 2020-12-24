Timothy Melvin Nuehring
December 7, 1952 - December 22, 2020
Timothy Melvin Nuehring 68, of Clear Lake, IA died December 22, 2020 under hospice care at the Bird House in Iowa City. Tim entered into his eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer. His kindness and contagious smile will never be forgotten.
Tim was born on December 7, 1952 at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City to Wilbert and Marilyn (Watts) Nuehring. He spent his childhood on the Nuehring farm in Mason City. It was through helping his father he learned the value of hard work and his love of farming. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1972. At 19 he started farming as a career with his father and went off on his own in 1976. Tim has always been extremely hardworking and dedicated. He grew crops and at one time was farming 1200 acres. Tim was also a livestock farmer who maintained 320 cattle and 200 hogs.
Tim married Mary Peterson in 1973 and later divorced, however it provided him his greatest joys, his daughter Tania and son Zack.
Although farming was his occupation, retirement came calling in 2018. His love for family and desire to see his grandchildren grow and enjoy life became his new occupation. Tim traveled with Tania and her family to Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota. He also traveled with them to Oahu and Maui in 2019. He was found napping along the white sand beaches in Maui and he walked along the Black Sand Beach of Hana. He even tackled the hike up Diamond Head. Tim enjoyed going to Keb Mo' and Brian Seltzer concerts with Tania and Glenn. Tim was able to travel with Zack and his family to Duluth, MN, up north shore of Lake Superior of Grand Marias, MN and to Lake of the Woods in Baudette, MN. Tim was able to attend a KISS and Iron Maiden concert with Zack and Jenny. Tim would gather both family's for special time together going to water parks and NHL games. His final trip was a cruise to the Yucatan Peninsula in early 2020 with a good friend.
Tim's interest and hobbies included having coffee with friends at McDonalds, attending farm shows, cattle sales, golfing, playing cards, taking his grandkids on the ATV, telling jokes, attending his grandson's Lincoln soccer games and Nolan and Masons hockey games. Hailey's t-ball games and dance recitals while watching over his grandson James. Tim was very involved with his grandkids playing games, reading and telling stories and spending quality time with them all.
Due to his cancer diagnosis and treatment Tim spent his final 6 months in Solon at his daughter's home. Her loving devotion, steadfast dedication and compassion showed Tim he was not alone. Nights spent watching ‘Yellowstone' and ‘Wheel of Fortune' will not be the same without Tim.
Tim is survived by his loving children Tania (Glenn) Viet Pauley of Solon, IA and their children Lincoln, Nolan and Mason. His son Zack (Jenny) Nuehring of Andover, MN and their children Hailey and James. His mother Marilyn and siblings Becky Nuehring and Kurt Nuehring. He is proceeded in death by his father Wilbert and granddaughter Ashlynn Nuehring.
Per Tim's wishes, his mortal remains will be cremated. There will be no services but a private celebration of life with his immediate family at a later date.
Tim's family wishes to send their deepest appreciation to Dr. Brian Link and the staff and Med Hematology and Oncology at UIHC for all of the special care they provided to Tim. Iowa City Hospice for their amazing and compassionate care. The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County who provided Tim with warmth and comfort in his final days. Our worlds and our lives were forever changed by having Tim with us. Our hearts are forever broken without him.
