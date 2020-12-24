Timothy Melvin Nuehring

Tim was born on December 7, 1952 at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City to Wilbert and Marilyn (Watts) Nuehring. He spent his childhood on the Nuehring farm in Mason City. It was through helping his father he learned the value of hard work and his love of farming. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1972. At 19 he started farming as a career with his father and went off on his own in 1976. Tim has always been extremely hardworking and dedicated. He grew crops and at one time was farming 1200 acres. Tim was also a livestock farmer who maintained 320 cattle and 200 hogs.

Although farming was his occupation, retirement came calling in 2018. His love for family and desire to see his grandchildren grow and enjoy life became his new occupation. Tim traveled with Tania and her family to Mt. Rushmore and the Black Hills of South Dakota. He also traveled with them to Oahu and Maui in 2019. He was found napping along the white sand beaches in Maui and he walked along the Black Sand Beach of Hana. He even tackled the hike up Diamond Head. Tim enjoyed going to Keb Mo' and Brian Seltzer concerts with Tania and Glenn. Tim was able to travel with Zack and his family to Duluth, MN, up north shore of Lake Superior of Grand Marias, MN and to Lake of the Woods in Baudette, MN. Tim was able to attend a KISS and Iron Maiden concert with Zack and Jenny. Tim would gather both family's for special time together going to water parks and NHL games. His final trip was a cruise to the Yucatan Peninsula in early 2020 with a good friend.