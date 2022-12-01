Timothy James Kisner

September 20, 1959-November 10, 2022

BROOKLYN PARK-Timothy James Kisner, 63, of Brooklyn Park, MN died Thursday (November 10, 2022).

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with the Rev. Burkle officiating. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, December 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.

Tim was born September 20, 1959, in Osage, the son of Oliver (“Tim”) and Marcellene (Mullenbach) Kisner. He graduated from Osage High School.

Tim was united in marriage to Joan Amato on October 22, 2011 in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. He owned and operated "Tim's Town Pump" in Mitchell, was a stockbroker in Minneapolis for many years, and last worked as a Finance Operations Specialist for SAP/ Concur.

Tim is survived by his wife: Joan (Amato) Kisner, of Brooklyn Park, MN.; his daughter Britney Kisner, her husband Cory Johnson, and two grandchildren: Caden, and Able Johnson, of Coon Rapids, MN.; two brothers: Steven P. Kisner, his wife, Kirsi, and son, Onni Oliver, of Fridley, MN, and Rodney R. Kisner, and his wife, Ronda of Coon Rapids, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Oliver “Tim” and Marcellene.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, (641) 732-3706.

In Lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations toward the funeral costs.