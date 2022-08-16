 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timothy Glenn Ingersoll

  • 0
Timothy Glenn Ingersoll

Timothy Glenn Ingersoll

August 11, 2022

BROOKLYN-Timothy Glenn Ingersoll, age 64 of Brooklyn, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 19, 2022 at New Beginnings Church, Brooklyn, Iowa with Pastor Josh Gerard officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the church. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences: klosterfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News