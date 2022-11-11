April 15, 1957-November 5, 2022

KANAWHA-Timothy A. Johnson, 65, of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion after battling cancer for approximately a year and is now resting with his brother and niece.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha. Following visitation will be Funeral services at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha with Pastor Jason Semans officiating.

Timothy Allen Johnson was born April 15, 1957 to John A. and Eva L. (Fosen) Johnson in Belmond, Iowa. He was raised and educated in the Kanawha area, graduating from Kanawha High School with the Class of 1975. Anyone that knew Tim, knew his passions were: family, trucking, farming, and Harley-Davidson.

Following high school, Tim attended NIACC in Mason City for a time before returning to the Kanawha/Corwith area and founding Tim Johnson Trucking, Inc., which he operated from the farm for many years before moving it to the north side of Kanawha. He began by hauling grain for his father’s shelling business and for a number of local farmers, and elevators. Tim’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to diversify and grow his trucking business for many years. He continually adapted to haul whatever was needed; eggs, seed, livestock, feed, chicken litter, grain, you name it and he had probably hauled it or dispatched a truck to haul it. He owned a number of trucks and trailers as well as had lease operators he worked with.

He grew up on the family farm working alongside his dad, brothers, and nephews. Tim enjoyed planting the crop as well as harvest time pitching in whenever and wherever needed. Even after his retirement from farming, he continued to help and was very passionate about keeping the family farm legacy going well into the future.

Tim sponsored a number of softball teams, bowling teams, and local stock-car teams from around the area for years. His generous desire to support the community, included fundraisers for the Kanawha Pool, the Kanawha Centennial or fundraisers for individuals. Not only with donating chicken, or a location, but also growing out his beard and donning a period hat. He had a personal connection with his faith and was the chaperone for the Miller Church Luther League for trips to Colorado and Minneapolis.

Tim wasn’t all work and no play, he pursued both equally, he loved his toys and sharing them. His pride and joy was his 1966 Chevelle Malibu convertible. He spent summers with it at Clear Lake cruising with the top down and spoiling the nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His Chevelle was showcased in many parades as well as sorority prop and photo opportunity. Tim had a Heritage softtail that he took on a number of trips to Sturgis, Daytona Bike Week, Abate rallies over the years, and a large cross-country trip through Texas across to California and along the pacific-coast with close friends. Tim owned a boat and jet ski that he would take family and friends tubing, skiing, and knee-boarding on Clear Lake and Lake Cornelia.

Throughout the years Tim had several trips to Minnesota fishing with his dad. There were also many trips with family to Mexico, Las Vegas, Colorado skiing, Key West and multiple cruises to the Caribbean. He never said no for a chance to go on a a family trip. He was known as “Uncle Timmy” to everyone, family and friends and could always be counted on to bring a smile to your face. He grew a very extended family as he made everyone feel welcome and offered a helping hand wherever needed. For several Christmases he assisted Santa Claus with delivering presents and spreading good cheer. His snoring is renown among family and friends whether in a tent, a camper, a hotel room, or cabin, we all learned to fall asleep first.

Tim is survived by his siblings, David Wayne Johnson (Jackie) of Lake Cornelia and Lisa Ann Johnson Determan (Gary Followwill) of Mason City; sister-in-law Judy Johnson; nieces and nephews Jody Mace-deceased (Steve/Shelley) Mace of Ventura, IA; Cindy Hestad (Kevin) of Washington, Pennsylvania; Chad Johnson of Willow, Alaska; Corey Johnson (Dena) of Mesquite Nevada, Nebraska; Jessica Roberts of Washington, Pennsylvania; Joshua Johnson of Belmond; Jacob Johnson of Kanawha; Kiya Determan of Norwalk; Machaela Kloberdanz (Tyler) of Waukee; Jason Followwill of Scottsdale, Arizona; and Kristi Walker (Nick) of Coralville; great-nieces and nephews, Cody Mace of Denver, Colorado; Cassidy Mace of Scottsdale, Arizona; Sophia Hestad of Cleveland, Ohio; Emma Hestad of Hershey, Pennsylvania; Chet Johnson of North Carolina; Luke Johnson of Willow, Alaska; Seth, Claire, and Lindsey of Mesquite, Nevada; Clayton, Connor, Madeline, and Isabella Roberts of Washington, Pennsylvania; David Johnson of Belmond; Jenna and Halle Johnson of Boone; Zuly Parcher of Norwalk; Melah and Blakely Kloberdanz of Waukee; Jordan Pruessner (Phil) of Mason City; and Taylor Peterson (Mark) of Clear Lake; great-great nephews Kale Pruessner, Sean Pruessner, and Bode Mace Gould; along with extended family members and friends.

Tim is preceded in death by his parents, brother Rick, and niece, Jody Mace.

He participated in so many holiday events, traveled extensively with family and friends, and will be incredibly missed by all.

