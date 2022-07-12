Thomas William Healey

May 19, 1955-June 8, 2022

Thomas William Healey was born on May 19th, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI. He went to be with God on June 8th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Healey and Helen Healey (nee Kaltenborn), and his little furry buddy, Zeke. He is survived by his wife, Karen; their three daughters, Jessica Healey, Erin (Matthew) Menken, and Heather Healey; and four grandchildren, Lizzie, Gwen, Niko, and Ria Menken. He also leaves behind his brother Walt (Paulette) Healey and half-brother Fritz (Jeanine) Healey, as well as many other extended family members.

Tom spent his childhood years in the Milwaukee area, enjoying life with his parents and stirring up trouble with his brothers. Over the years, we have heard many, many stories about the adventures they had as boys! Let's just say they had excellent imaginations and enough curiosity to test out some of the crazy ideas they came up with!

On December 13, 1980, Tom married his sweetheart, Karen Ruth Waschk. This day was the start of a fulfilling life partnership that would last many years into the future. Before he was called to the ministry, Tom was a police officer for the city of Milwaukee and following that, an engineer. After that, Tom felt God had placed a new calling on his life to enter the ministry. So, he followed that calling and completed his seminary at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, IL in 1995.

He was called to his first church shortly thereafter, and he and the family left the Milwaukee area and headed for First Congregational Church in Clear Lake, IA, where he also was introduced to rural living. During that time, he also found his calling as a hospice chaplain, spending time at Mercy North Iowa being a listening ear and pillar of support for those facing the end of their lives. He truly loved this time praying with these patients and sharing his joy with them. Following his time at First Congregational, he went on to serve as an interim minister at St. James Lutheran in Mason City, IA. In 2009, he was called to First Congregational Church in Wayne, MI for a time before returning to hospice work, first at Karmanos Cancer Center, then Residential. During his time spent serving in hospice and parish ministry, he touched the hearts of many, made some lifelong friends, and felt God's purpose being fulfilled in his life.

Tom loved everything about nature and being out in God's creation. He looked forward to picnics and walks in the park. He also had a love of Harry Potter, Star Trek, and Lord of the Rings. He claimed to be part Hobbit (but his family believes that was his excuse for a mid-morning snack). Anyone who knew Tom would probably remember him for his sense of humor and his joy. He never missed an opportunity to sing a little tune or toss out a dad joke. He almost always had a smile on his face, loved life, and laughed loudly as often as possible.

Tom also loved to learn. Anyone who saw his personal library of books can be a testament to that! He was a history buff, in every sense of the word. When the kids were younger, he would take the family on trips to visit old lighthouses, the various homes of Laura Ingalls Wilder, war reenactment events, historical farms, museums, and the occasional trip to Noah's Ark waterpark. Well, that last one doesn't quite qualify as historical, but it was definitely a favorite for the kids!

Tom was a collector of many things, from toy soldiers to stamps to pocket watches to figurines. Among his greatest collections were the way he collected the hearts of those around him and the memories of life's journey, whether that be his own memories or others' memories. He loved to hear stories, to tell stories, and to go on adventures to create new stories. As everyone gathers together to celebrate his life, I'm sure he would love it if you all take this time to share stories with each other as well.

He will be missed by all, but we know he is enjoying long walks with his little buddy and stirring up some trouble in heaven.

Tom's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at First Congregational Church in Wayne, MI on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, at 11:00am. Reception with light snacks to follow. We know there are many who are too far away to attend in person, so we plan to have an opportunity to live-stream the event. If you are interested in attending virtually, please fill out this google form at https://forms.gle/z4BdXMydBqq77y2J6 with your name and email address so we can provide the link to you once we have it.