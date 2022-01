URBANDALE-Thomas Wayne Markle, 57, of Urbandale, formerly of Ventura, passed away peacefully at his home on January 23, 2022.

A gathering for friends and family will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Iles Westover Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.IlesCares.com