Thomas (Tom) Owen Madden

March 7, 1932-December 6, 2022

MASON CITY-Thomas (Tom) Owen Madden of Mason City, Iowa entered heaven on December 6, 2022 surrounded by his children.

Given Tom's lifelong commitment to the Holy Family parish, any donations may be directed to the Epiphany Parish Building Fund, 300 5th Street SE, Mason City, Iowa, 50401. Plans for memorial services are pending.

He was born March 7, 1932 to Thomas and Regina (Hogan) Madden in Mason City. He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1950 before graduating from Mason City Community College in 1952. Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas. He achieved the rank of Sergeant. He began his career as a firefighter in 1955 and retired as Chief Inspector in 1988.

Tom was united in marriage to Eleanor Agnes Malloy on April 7, 1956 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They were blessed with three children. Tom's faith was very important to him and he was an active member of the Holy Family parish and the Knights of Columbus. After retirement, Tom volunteered at North Iowa Mercy Medical Center. Tom valued his time with family and friends, enjoying boating, snowmobiling, waterskiing, racquetball and basketball. He loved reading and traveling with Eleanor. He was an avid and faithful fan of the Green Bay Packers –win or lose.

Tom is survived by daughter Ann Madden Rice, son Steven Joseph Madden, daughter Lynne Madden Westfall(Jim), grandchildren Katherine Rice Warnell(Garrett), Charlotte Rice Wielage(Jeffrey), Kole Thomas Westfall, and Amelia Westfall, great-grandchildren Greta Rose Warnell and Martin Thomas Warnell, and sister Regina Bamrick(Joe) and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, his parents, daughter-in-law Debra Jameson, and six brothers and sisters and their spouses.

