Thomas “Tom” Aspenson

February 14, 1960-September 17, 2022

Thomas “Tom” Aspenson passed away surrounded by his family on September 17, 2022, in Decorah, Iowa, at the age of 62.

A graveside service for family will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Lutheran Cemetery in Decorah. A gathering of family and friends will follow at 1 p.m. at the farm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Decorah Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.

Tom was born in Decorah on February 14, 1960, the son of Oscar and Margaret (Harvey) Aspenson. The family moved to Mason City where Tom grew up and graduated from Mason City High School in 1978. Tom went on to receive a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Iowa. He later moved to Waukesha, WI, where his career included sales and customer service positions.

Upon the high school graduation of his son, Peter, Tom returned to Decorah in 2016 to tackle his dream of reviving the family's centennial farm west of town. Tom took great pride in the restoration of the house built by his Josvanger great grandparents that went on to serve as home to generations of family members.

Tom was a proud Norwegian, Hawkeye and golfer. Most of all, he is remembered for his kindness, warmth, and fun-loving nature. Tom was a devoted father, brother and friend to many.

Tom is survived by his son, Peter; brothers David (Susan Murray) and Eric (Mary Hummell); and niece Hayley and nephew Ben. Tom is further survived by his former wife, Mary Ellen, and cousins from the extended Aspenson and Harvey families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Margaret.

The family wishes to also thank the many friends and acquaintances in Decorah who extended kindness to Tom.