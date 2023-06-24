July 13, 1941-June 21, 2023

Thomas Stufflebeam, Sr., 81, of Rockford, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at his home in Rockford.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd Street Northwest, Rockford, Iowa. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Visitation and viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear their favorite John Deere attire in memory of Thomas.

Thomas Everet Stufflebeam was born July 13, 1941 in Waverly to parents Darwin and Ruth Stufflebeam. His first years were spent in Waverly before the family moved to Rockford, which would become Thomas’ lifelong home from there. He graduated from Rockford High School in 1959.

On November 18, 1962 Thomas was married to the love of his life, Marian Gruver at the First United Methodist Church in Rockford. Together they were blessed with two children and nearly 60 years of marriage.

For many years Thomas worked as a machinist and worked for Rockford Brick and Tile. He then accepted a position with Floyd County, first building bridges, and then operating a maintainer and driving a snowplow. Thomas loved his years with Floyd County and retired from there after 20 years of service.

Friends and family will remember his love of John Deere tractors and his coin collection. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching and feeding the deer, especially his buddy, Cecil.

Those grateful in sharing in his life include his children, Thomas “Tom” (Angie) Stufflebeam, Jr. of Rockford and Lisa (Mike) Cifranik of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Christina (Zack) Vaudt, Robert “Adam” (Jessica) Stufflebeam and Lizzie Stufflebeam (Abe Overmann); great grandchildren, Logan, Ryan, Abbi, Dylan, Thomas, Corwynn and Cami; a bonus son, Jeff (Anne) Eilertson and his children, Miya, Sophia, Finn and Elise; sister in law, Marlys Andrews; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Thomas is preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Marian; his parents; and brothers, Robert and Jerry.

