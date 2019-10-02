Thomas Richard Joynt
October 9, 1934 - June 7, 2019
Joynt Capt. Thomas Richard USNR (RET.) US NAVAL AVIATOR.
Preceded by parents Ralph and Mary Lenore Joynt, sister Elizabeth and nephew Michael.
Survived by wife Camilla, sons Daniel and Scot; grandsons Jordan, Riley and Hayden, brother Joseph (Sandra); nephews and nieces (Joynt-Grell-Chase).
A celebration of life reception will be held in the Lakeview room in Clear Lake City Park on Sunday, October 20 from 1 PM until 4PM. Tom was buried with full military honors June 18, 2019 in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
