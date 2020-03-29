October 15, 1943-March 17, 2020
Thomas Lyle Gardinier, 76, of Opp, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.
Tom was born on October 15, 1943, to Lyle and Opal Gardinier in Mason City, Iowa. Tom married Patricia A. Marshall on September 25, 2004.
Tom had several occupations throughout his life from serving in the army, working for the railroad, over the road trucking and finally, his passion, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department. After retirement, Tom and Pat moved to a 20 acre farm in Alabama that had not one, but two ponds, so Tom could fish whenever he wanted. If he wasn't fishing you could probably find him mowing or tending to his horses and chickens or maybe having coffee with his friends.
His greatest joys were spoiling his dogs, spending time with his grandchildren and having his sweet wife close by. He was an avid Waffle House fan, and we can guarantee he has found Heaven's Waffle House!
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Opal Gardinier; his sister; Delores Gardinier, his brother, James Gardinier; his brother-in-laws; Donald Reimers and Mickey Hjelle.
He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia; his children, Wendi Gardinier, Laura Shields, and Mindy Young and her husband Brad; his sisters, Ruthann Reimers and Barbara Ehrhardt and her husband Russell; his brothers, Steven Gardinier and Jerry Gardinier and his wife Shelly; step-daughters, Lois Malone and her partner Gator Loftin, and Patricia Lynn Treadway and her husband Paul as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service with full honors from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office will be held in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, a celebration of life will also be held in Opp, Alabama and Mason City, Iowa at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office or the American Heart Association.
