Thomas L. Fingalsen

November 23, 1940-August 18, 2022

NORA SPRINGS - Thomas L. Fingalsen, 81, of Nora Springs passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

He will be laid to rest at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs, IA, in a private family committal service.

Memorials may be directed to the Mason City Senior Center, Nora Springs Ambulance Service or the Nora Springs Police Department.

Thomas Lawrence Fingalsen was born November 23, 1940, in Nora Springs, IA the son of Elmer L. and Norma (Schutz) Fingalsen. He attended Nora Springs High School, graduating in 1959. Soon after he began his honorable service in the United States Air Force where he served for over nine years as a jet mechanic in Thailand during the Vietnam war. He had two sons, Bruce and Bryan. Thomas worked for Lehigh Cement Company for 17 years and later Heartland Asphalt as a driver until his retirement in 2001. During his retirement he drove the city bus and was a delivery driver for Cornerstone.

Thomas loved to spend time each December at Lake of the Woods with his brother, Jim, ice fishing and catching up. Each day he looked forward to lunch at the Senior Center and an afternoon stop at Maritz's. Slipping in through the side door at the Northwestern Steakhouse for steak and pasta was always a good time. If you knew Tom, you know he liked things done the right way, Tom's way. His four legged companion, Rusty, was a huge part of his life for many years.

Those surviving are son, Bruce (Jennifer Harres) Fingalsen of Cedar Falls and grandchildren, Kegen (Kaitlyn) and their children, Tatum and Hayden; and Kessa Fingalsen; son, Bryan Fingalsen of Mason City and grandchildren, Will, James, and Andrew; brother, Jim (Nancy) Fingalsen of Mason City; nephew, Shane (Erin) Fingalsen of Manhattan, Kansas and their daughter, Blake (Grant) Suderman of Kansas; niece, the late Stephanie Fingalsen; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Barak; his grandparents; and faithful companion Rusty.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com