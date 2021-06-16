Thomas James Zanios III

Though there is much about Thomas that is unforgettable, his family and friends will most remember him for his ready smile and genuine joy for life. No matter the occasion, Thomas took the experience to the next level. He led the charge of an attempted (and failed) cow tipping on the eve of his wedding and once literally “danced his pants off” by splitting the seam of his pants on a dance floor. He always ordered two extra dishes for the table when dining out, and whether that was really to taste everything on the menu or just to push his parents' buttons, we will never know.

Thomas found a way to connect with everyone around him. From the CEO of a billion-dollar company to a server at a local restaurant, he would ask you about your life and genuinely wanted to know your story. From Iowa, to Boston, to Miami, to New York, to Rhode Island, and many places besides, Thomas made - and kept - friends who were always welcome at his home and by his side. His relentless pursuit of the perfect golf swing was matched only by the number of friends he made on the course and the apparel he collected off of it. Many of these same friends could often be found with him on one of his many adventures; from out of bounds skiing out West to kite surfing in the Atlantic, he was always ready to try new things and make new memories. Thomas happily shared his love of daring pastimes with his siblings in childhood and then with his daughters, who credit their budding wakeboarding and skiing hobbies to Dad.