Thomas J. McEniry
January 17, 1933-November 20, 2020
Mason City-Thomas John McEniry, 87, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center, Mason City, IA.
Family will have a private graveside at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thomas was born January 17, 1933, the son of Morris “William” and Dorothy (Bartell) McEniry of Moline, IL. He was a graduate of Moline High School and after graduation enlisted in the Air Force to serve in Korea. Thomas was a partner at River City Floor Covering until his retirement.
Sports played a big part in Tom's life. He was an avid sports fan of the Chicago Cubs, Greenbay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes. Tom was an official for football, basketball, baseball and softball for High Schools and Junior Colleges. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Those left to cherish memories of Thomas are his children, Mike (Pam) McEniry, Steve McEniry, and Linda (Craig) Humburg; grandchildren, Rachel (Scott) Birkedal, Kelsey McEniry, Derek Humburg and Luke (Kasandra) Humburg; and six great grandchildren.
Thomas is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth McEniry; his parents; and brother, Bob McEniry.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.