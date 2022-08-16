Thomas J. Brown

April 1, 1963-August 12, 2022

Thomas J. Brown died doing what he loved, riding his Harley, Friday, August 12, 2022 near Lusk, Wyoming after an unforgettable week-long trip to Sturgis.

A Celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Georgia Handford Park, 2215 S Jersey Ave, Mason City, IA with Mark Doebel officiating.

The family will greet friends and relatives beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the park.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed in care of Tom's family to be given in his honor.

Please come in your favorite riding or Harley gear.

Thomas John Brown was born April 1, 1963 in Wessington Springs, SD, the son of James Simon and Wilma Elaine (Adolphson) Brown. The family soon moved to North Iowa where Tom graduated from Mason City High School in 1981 and continued his education at NIACC in the building trades. On December 31, 1985 Tom married Joy Scofield and the couple had four children, Christopher, Jamie, Daniel and Kayla. They made their home in Mason City where he began his 33 year tenure at Curries.

Tom loved the open road. Whether he was taking a drive alone, or surrounded by family and friends, he found peace on his bike. He was a lifetime member of ABATE and HOG and made countless friends along the ride. Tom truly never met a stranger and could always find something to connect to this new friend. In his younger years, Tom enjoyed tinkering on his Chevy Camaro, Nova and any other car he could get his hands on. Music brought him great joy, and he was a trivia master - a true Rock Music encyclopedia. But, most of all, Tom loved his family. He fiercely guarded them when necessary, always making sure they were taken care of. Friends became family and Tom's life was full of love. Though he is gone, he will not be forgotten.

Those left to carry on his story are his wife, Joy; children, Christopher, Jamie Simon II, Daniel and Kayla Brown; sister, Janine (Peter Weinbach) Brown of Connecticut; Joy's sisters, Jolene (Russ) Godbey of Charles City, Jayne Hall of Hayward, MN, and Lori (Paul) Wood of Clear Lake; a chosen brother, Doug Lunning of Mason City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, countless friends and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his parents, James and Elaine; brothers-in-law, John Scofield Jr. and Chuck Hall; and parents-in-law, John Scofield and Helen Van Horn.

