Thomas G. Humburg
(1953 - 2020)
Thomas Gene Humburg, 67, of Mason City and formerly of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home in Mason City surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. A “Drive Up” visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. The family kindly asks that social distancing guidelines be followed and masks are worn. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair for the service.
In honor of Tom, camouflage is optional.
Thomas Gene Humburg was born July 8, 1953 in Mason City, the son of Donald and Evelyn "Effie" (Daniels) Humburg. Tom grew up hunting, fishing, trapping, and trapshooting around Clear Lake with his family. His dad's handiwork at the frame shop was quickly learned by Tom, a skill he carried through his life. These same skills translated to building duck boats, a talent Tom and Don shared. Tom graduated from Clear Lake High School and later continued his education at NIACC in Law Enforcement. On February 14, 1981 he married Carmen Nelson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union two sons were born, Jacob and Lucas. Tom and Carmen made their home in Clear Lake for many years where Tom served as a police officer and later worked at Winnebago as a marketing specialist.
Thomas was a true outdoorsman. He was blessed to be surrounded by beloved friends and family who shared this love. Countless days were spent with his children enjoying the outdoors, guiding them in scouts, coaching sports, and coaching the Mohawks trap shooting team. Tom loved spending time instilling his love and appreciation for wilderness and passing it down to his children. He had a passion for photography and was constantly behind the lens capturing important family memories.
One of Tom's lesser known talents was his enjoyment and skill for cooking. He always made sure the food looked just as good as it was going to taste. While working for Winnebago, each of his photoshoots was finished with carefully prepared food to complete the picture.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Carmen; his sons, Jacob Humburg of Des Moines, and Lucas "Luke" Humburg of Sioux Falls, SD; siblings, Dale (Vicki) Humburg and Jan Nunemaker; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Donald and Effie.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
