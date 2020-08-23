Thomas G. Humburg

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. A “Drive Up” visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. The family kindly asks that social distancing guidelines be followed and masks are worn. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair for the service.

Thomas Gene Humburg was born July 8, 1953 in Mason City, the son of Donald and Evelyn "Effie" (Daniels) Humburg. Tom grew up hunting, fishing, trapping, and trapshooting around Clear Lake with his family. His dad's handiwork at the frame shop was quickly learned by Tom, a skill he carried through his life. These same skills translated to building duck boats, a talent Tom and Don shared. Tom graduated from Clear Lake High School and later continued his education at NIACC in Law Enforcement. On February 14, 1981 he married Carmen Nelson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union two sons were born, Jacob and Lucas. Tom and Carmen made their home in Clear Lake for many years where Tom served as a police officer and later worked at Winnebago as a marketing specialist.