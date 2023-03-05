Thomas Francis Ramaekers

September 15, 1934-Tuesday, March 7, 2023

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Thomas Francis Ramaekers was born on September 15, 1934, in Lindsay, NE to parents Theodore and Mathilda (Kurtenbach) Ramaekers, the seventh of ten children. In 1943, the family moved to Iowa, and lived and farmed in various places around the Carroll area.

Thomas was united in marriage to Eileen M. Pietig in 1956. To this union, four children were born.

Thomas served in the United States Army in 1957 to 1959 at Ft. Leonardwood, MO. After being honorably discharged, Tom and Eileen moved to Mason City to work in the family Pepsi business. With Tom's strong work ethic and “never give up” spirit, the business grew and was very successful, winning many national production and sales awards.

In 1995, the business was sold, and Tom and Eileen were able to retire to Florida. Tom was known for his long walks in the Florida sun along Ocean Drive.

His greatest love during his retirement was the restoration of antique cars. There was nothing better than dirty hands and grease-stained clothes. Tom and Eileen traveled the US attending car shows with his Studebakers. His shop was a hot spot in town and always had other car enthusiasts visiting.

Tom is survived by his children, Rachele Norcross, Kristy Ramaekers, Marty (Carol) Ramaekers, and Randy (Kathryn) Ramaekers; grandchildren, Ben (Racee) Francis, Tyler Norcross, Andrew (Laura) Ramaekers, Chelsea Francis, Madilyn (Shane) Carolan, Nikolas Francis, Hannah (Andy) Behnkendorf, Erica Ramaekers, Elise Ramaekers, and Olivia Ramaekers; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Rya Francis, Lennon Hertel, Jack and Charlotte Ramaekers, Berkley and Maren Behnkendorf, and Sophie Carolan; brothers, Walter Ramaekers and Jack (Kathy) Ramaekers; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patty Pietig, Janet Houston, John (Diane) Pietig, Louis (MaryAnn) Pietig, Bernette Ramaekers and Joann Ramaekers.

Tom was preceded in death by ex-wife, Eileen; parents, Ted and Tillie Ramaekers; parents-in-law, Louis and Genevieve Pietig; brothers, Gerald, James, and Greg; sisters, Marie, Helen, Delores, and Donna; son-in-law, Robert Norcross, and brother-in-law, James Pietig.

The family of Tom Ramaekers would like to thank Good Shepherd Health Center and MercyOne Hospice for their care and compassion.

