MASON CITY-Thomas Edward Jarvill, 56, of Mason City, died on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com