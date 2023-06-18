Thomas E. Johanns

August 5, 1966-June 5, 2023

Thomas Edward Johanns, 56, of Burlington formerly of Riceville died, Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Burial will be at the St. Peter's Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Tom was born August 5, 1966, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Herbert Frances Jr. and Marilyn (Helfter) Johanns. Tom graduated from Riceville High School in 1984 and then attended and graduated from Iowa State University in 1988. Tom worked as Senior Vice President and Trust Department Manager for American Bank and Trust from 2012-2015 and then as Senior Vice President of Trust, Investments and Brokerage from 2015 to present.

On November 9, 1996, he married Andrea Gilbert at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Tom loved his girls, Emma and Grace Johanns. Spending time at their sporting events, attending I.S.U football games with daughters, family and friends. Tom enjoyed spending time at the farm with his brother, Bob working on 20 pop cans together and fishing in Canada with his brothers.

His biggest joy was raising his two daughters Emma and Grace. He enjoyed every moment from changing diapers to watching them graduate from college.

His daughters were everything to him. Tom was their greatest supporter and mentor. He loved making pancakes with them on weekends, going to track meets, tennis meets and swim meets, etc. Tom loved Tuesday night movie nights when the girls were in high school, because those were Daddy/daughter date nights. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Iowa State Alumni Association and the Knights of Columbus.

Tom is survived by his wife Andrea of Burlington; daughters, Emma Johanns of Ames, Grace Johanns of Nashville, TN; his mother, Marilyn Johanns of Grundy Center; brothers, Robert “Bob” Johanns and wife Beth of Grundy Center, Mark Johanns and wife Linda of Asbury; nieces, Zoe, Piper and Jacqueline; nephew, Herbert Christopher and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert F. Johanns Jr.

