Thomas E. Fox

January 2, 1942-January 29, 2022

FOREST CITY-Thomas E. Fox of Forest City, Iowa passed away Saturday January 29, 2022, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa at age 80 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Per his directive there shall be no services.

Thomas Earl Fox (Tommy to his friends) was born January 2, 1942 in rural Forest City, Iowa to Earl Jr. (Toad) and Vivian (Nelson) Fox. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1960.

Tom's life was characterized by the love of hard work. He was a concrete laborer, hatchery employee, custom sprayer, milk hauler, carpenter, owner of the Standard Oil Farm Store in the 1960s and 70s, cattle farmer, dairy farmer, and sheep farmer. If there was hay to bale somewhere he'd be the first to offer help. He retired from Winnebago Industries, Inc. after 27 years of service at age 78.

He very much enjoyed all aspects of rural living - horses, John Deere tractors, antique plowing, tractor rides, etc. He fancied himself a superior card player (cribbage especially).

Tom is survived by his children: Timothy Fox of Rudd, Terry (Melissa) Fox of Maple Park, Illinois, Jody Fox of Boone, and Jamie (Rhett) Fox-Clayton of Boone. Sisters, Marsha Berg of Fertile, Mary Jane (Dwight) Silliman of Ankeny and brothers, Ronald Fox of Garner, Craig Fox of Lake Mills, and Clifton Fox of Forest City. He also enjoyed time spent with grandkids Sidney, Samuel and Sadie Fox, Jack and Ruby Clayton, and Albert Ady. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Beverly Martinson and Johnny Fox.

Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at www.michaeljfox.org

The family wishes to thank the nurses who cared for him at Floyd County Medical Center for their professionalism, capabilities, and compassion during his final days.

